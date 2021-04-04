Dolly Parton gets her 2nd coronavirus vaccine shot a year after her $1M donation

Dolly Parton is now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The 75-year-old country singer’s official Twitter account shared photos of Parton receiving her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Vanderbilt Health Nashville.

"Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine," the account tweeted on Friday. "Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O'Dell of @VUMChealth."

Parton received her first coronavirus vaccine dose in early March, which was developed by Moderna, an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The Moderna vaccine reportedly has a 94.1% success rate.

The country music icon made headlines last year for donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University for coronavirus vaccine research and development. Her seven-figure donation allegedly helped researchers conduct trial phases that led to the development of the Moderna vaccine, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Aside from getting her vaccine, Parton has encouraged Americans to get their vaccines and wear protective face masks.

Parton documented her first dose in social media videos that were uploaded on March 2.

"I’m finally going to get my vaccine. I’m so excited," Parton said in her video at the time. "I’ve been waiting for a while. I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it."

Parton even sang a modified version of her 1974 hit song "Jolene" with the word "vaccine."

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine," she sang. "I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

The state of Tennessee will open vaccine eligibility to residents who are age 16 and older starting on Monday, April 5, according to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health.

More than 813,600 people in Tennessee have tested positive for coronavirus, data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard shows.

Nationally, more than 30.6 million Americans have tested positive for the respiratory virus. Nearly 555,000 people have passed away from complications associated with coronavirus.