DMX's ex-wife reveals his final words helped her understand he wasn't afraid to die

DMX’s ex-wife revealed that the rapper was not afraid of dying and used his last words to try to make her understand that.

The 50-year-old rap legend was admitted to the hospital in April after suffering a heart attack. He ultimately died one week later on April 9 at White Plains Hospital in New York. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was mourned by both fans and his cohorts in showbusiness at the time of his death.

However, weeks after his passing, it’s his wife and family that are still trying to carry on his legacy.

"I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that 'not enough time with their dad' thing; it's a tough time," his ex, Tashera Simmons said during an appearance on the "People Every Day" podcast. "At the same time ... I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand."

Unfortunately, she stopped short of revealing exactly what his final words to her were and how they helped her understand his thoughts on his own mortality. However, fans were given the opportunity to hear some of the three-time Grammy winner’s parting thoughts during a two-part interview he did with TV One’s "Uncensored," which began airing this past Sunday. Although no one knew it at the time, the interview ended up being DMX’s last, which Tashera is fine with given the way he presented himself in it.

"I didn't know that it was filmed," the 50-year-old explained. "When they called me, I didn't realize that this was the last interview that he'd done. And the things that he talked about in it were so powerful to them, stories that he spoke about of myself and him that I didn't even remember, really, until... They literally had to replay it."

Tashera and DMX were married from 1999 until 2014. Together they share sons Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Sean, 18, and daughter Praise, 16.