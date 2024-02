Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Bridgit Mendler rose to fame as a child star, but her life has taken a different turn.

Mendler, known for her starring role in the Disney Channel show "Good Luck Charlie," moved on from Hollywood to get an extensive education and is now the CEO of Northwood Space, a satellite start-up. In addition to her impressive resume, she just announced that she has adopted a son.

On Monday, she announced that her company had received $6.3 million in seed money to help work towards their goal of "building a data highway between earth and space."

DISNEY STAR CHRISTY CARLSON ROMANO SAYS CELEBRITY IS ‘EXTREMELY DEHUMANIZING,’ DEMANDS CHANGE FOR CHILD ACTORS

She added, "The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is."

Along with her statement, she shared a photo of husband Griffin Cleverly with their son silhouetted as they stand on the shore, looking out at the ocean.

Cleverly has worked as a mechanical engineer and, along with Mendler, is one of the co-founders of Northwood Space. He's also its Chief Technology Officer.

‘THE WONDER YEARS’ ALUM DANICA MCKELLAR SHARES WHAT KEPT HER GROUNDED AFTER BECOMING A CHILD STAR

"It was magical," Mendler told Extra of the couple's 2019 wedding. "There was a great sunset and there was actually even this dude who built a sandcastle behind us while we were getting married — in his board shorts, constructing this beautiful, amazing sandcastle. While we are doing our vows, I could just see him in my eye line."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In an Instagram post after the wedding, Cleverly wrote, "Got to marry my wild love this weekend. Looking forward to a life of learning, exploring, and love with this one! Glad for all the wonderful family and friends that were able to be a part of it. Won't forget the warmth, kindness, and help of those all around us. Here's to our new family!!"

"Good Luck Charlie" aired its finale in 2014, and in 2013, Mendler began attending college at the University of Southern California, where she received a degree in anthropology. In 2020, she received her master's degree from MIT, and the same year she began working towards her PhD from the same institute. In 2021, she began attending Harvard Law School. She's expected to obtain both degrees this year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mendler began her acting career in 2004, voicing the lead character in the animated film "The Legend of Buddha." In 2009, she voiced the title role of Studio Ghibli's "The Secret World of Arrietty." Her acting has seemingly taken a backseat to her education in recent years, but in 2019 she starred in the Netflix series "Merry Happy Whatever" alongside Dennis Quaid.

In addition to acting, Mendler is a singer, having signed with Hollywood Records in 2011. Her biggest hits, "Hurricane" and "Ready or Not," have been certified gold.