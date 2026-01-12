Christie Brinkley stuns in navy swimsuit during tropical getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christie Brinkley is soaking up the sun on a tropical escape.

The supermodel shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse at a beachside getaway filled with sunsets, rainbows and palm trees.

In one photo, Brinkley posed on a rocky shoreline as gentle waves rolled in behind her. She wore a navy one-piece swimsuit paired with a lightweight blue patterned cover-up and a straw sun hat, smiling as she sat along the water’s edge.

The 71-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model smiled while looking out over the water, holding her straw hat as a matching woven tote rested beside her, her long legs extended along the rocky shoreline.

HEIDI KLUM DITCHES BIKINI TOP IN ST. BARTS AS STARS ESCAPE WINTER WITH SUN-SOAKED GETAWAYS

She captioned the photos, "🩵🌺 Exhale…," prompting one Instagram user to comment, "Those legs!!!!"

Christie Brinkley continued the vacation carousel with another shot taken poolside, where she raised her arms toward a rainbow arcing across the sky. She wore the same navy swimsuit, accessorized with a matching wrap skirt, appearing joyous and carefree as she lifted her arms into the air and playfully raised one leg beside the pool.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a separate beach photo, Brinkley walked barefoot along the shoreline, smiling as the water washed over her feet. Late-day sunlight reflected off the water, casting a warm glow across the beachside scene.

The "Uptown Girl" author did not specify the exact location of her trip, but the photos captured a serene island atmosphere.

‘NATIONAL LAMPOON’ STAR BEVERLY D'ANGELO SAYS SHE'D TELL YOUNGER SELF TO 'DO MORE NUDITY' IN HOLLYWOOD CAREER

Brinkley has long been open about embracing aging with confidence, often sharing beachside photos and wellness-focused moments with her followers. She rose to fame in the late 1970s and became one of the most recognizable supermodels in the world, appearing on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover three consecutive times.

In recent years, Brinkley has continued modeling, acting and advocating for healthy living, frequently posting snapshots from her travels and everyday life.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brinkley recently marked the holiday season with family.

The model celebrated Christmas Eve by sharing a rare photo alongside all three of her children — daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, as well as son Jack Brinkley Cook.

ELIZABETH HURLEY CHRISTIE BRINKLEY AND JEWEL LEAD STARS OVER 50 IN AGE-DEFYING SWIMSUIT PHOTOS

In the snapshot, Christie Brinkley smiled with her kids as they gathered together for the holiday, calling the moment extra special in a caption shared with her followers.

The mother of three has often spoken about the importance of family time, frequently sharing glimpses of celebrations and milestones with her children on social media. Brinkley shares Sailor with ex-husband Peter Cook, daughter Alexa Ray with musician Billy Joel and son Jack with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP