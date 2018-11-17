Kim Porter's death brings Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie back together

Just one day after the death of Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Kim Porter, the music mogul stepped out with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

On Friday, Diddy was spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time following the news that Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on Thursday.

The Ciroc founder was casually dressed in red basketball shorts and a black hoodie which read "Do The Right Thing" when he was snapped stepping out a silver vehicle. Ventura, who dated Diddy on and off for nearly a decade before splitting with him a month ago, subtly matched her ex's casual style wearing a black, oversized sweatshirt with leggings and sneakers.

A source told E! News that the "Me and You" singer "reached out to Diddy" by "sending him a text message checking up on him and expressing her condolences" following the news of Porter's death. The former couple, who reportedly had an "amicable" breakup, have remained friends despite the end of their romantic relationship.

Diddy's rep, Cindi Berger, confirmed Porter's death to Fox News on Thursday.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," she to us.

The model-actress, who dated Diddy for 13 years and has three children — 11-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs, 20 — with the music mogul and businessman, was found dead on Thursday, per TMZ. She also shared 27-year-old son Quincy from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police received a call to Porter's Los Angeles home around noon. Per the site, the 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

A source also told the outlet that Porter had been suffering from "flu-like symptoms" for several weeks, but it's still unclear how she died.

Along with her modeling career, Porter appeared in the TV series "Wicked Wicked Games" as well as Diddy's VH1 show "I Want to Work for Diddy."

The Sean Jean designer wasn't the only person deeply affected by Porter's sudden death.

Several celebrities, from Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart, shared tributes to the late actress and model on social media.

Porter's ex Al B. Sure! also posted an emotional throwback Instagram post in honor of her passing. The bold black-and-white image was simply captioned "#ForeverMyLady."

Fox News' Julius Young and Mariah Haas contributed to this report.