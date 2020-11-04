Kanye West announces 'Kanye 2024' despite low percentage of votes in 2020 presidential election

Kanye West has his sights set on a 2024 presidential bid after a low turnout of votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The 43-year-old rapper first announced his "Kanye 2020" campaign on Independence Day. He seemingly conceded from the race early Wednesday in a now-deleted tweet.

"WELP KANYE 2024," Kim Kardashian's husband wrote at the time.

However, West reiterated his motivation to run in the next presidential election by sharing an almost identical tweet that reads, "KANYE 2024."

West's tweet includes a pic of his silhouette in front of a large screen with an electoral map.

KANYE WEST VOTES FOR HIMSELF IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: 'KEEP BELIEVING'

According to Deadline, West received close to 60,000 votes in 12 states as of Wednesday morning. His name did not appear on the ballot in all 50 states because he missed ballot deadlines.

The outlet reported that the "Jesus Walks" rapper received the most votes in Tennessee. As of Wednesday, returns show his votes totaled 10,188 in the state. That resulted in 0.3% of votes in the state.

Citing counts from the Associated Press, the report said he also received votes in Minnesota, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont. He reportedly did not receive more than 0.4% of votes in a single state.

CELEBRITIES VOTING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

In July, the Yeezy founder listed his party affiliation as "BDY," which stands for "Birthday Party," on a Statement of Candidacy document filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In an interview with Forbes shortly after launching his campaign, West confirmed he registered to vote in Wyoming and that it would be his first time voting.

He shared photos of himself voting for the first time on Twitter Tuesday. The photos showed him writing in his name on the ballot and an "I Voted" sticker on his royal blue sweatshirt.

"The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world," West also wrote.

JENNIFER ANISTON DISCOURAGES VOTERS FROM SUPPORTING KANYE WEST, CASTS HER BALLOT FOR JOE BIDEN

West made headlines last month for his in-depth interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. During the chat, West told the comedian that his renewed Christian faith and current run for president were inspired by God.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West shared. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston spoke out against West's run on social media when she mailed in her ballot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aniston urged her over 35 million Instagram followers not to vote for the musician and presidential candidate by insisting that doing such a thing wouldn't be a smart move.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, also posted that they voted but didn't reveal their candidate publicly.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.