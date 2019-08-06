Denise Richards thanks fans for spotting medical issue during 'RHOBH' reunion: ‘I ignored until pointed out’

Denise Richards is thanking eagle-eyed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans for helping her get ahead of a potentially serious medical issue.

The former fashion model and actress was featured in Season 9 of the hit reality series. During the cast’s reunion show, Richards’ appeared and several fans took notice of the fact that her thyroid, a gland that sits low on the front of the neck and regulates metabolic rates, looked seriously inflamed.

It turns out that the viewers were onto something. The 48-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s made a significant diet change and seemed to imply that her thyroid has since shrunk because of it.

“It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed,” she explained. “A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is ... I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare.”

The explanation came with two photos. The first shows the actress and reality star’s neck looking back to normal, presumably taken after her dietary change. The second shows her on the night that fans noticed her enlarged thyroid on the “RHOBH” reunion special, where her neck area looks visibly swollen.

Medical issues were front-and-center for Richards on the night of the reunion special. The former model used the opportunity to reveal to host Andy Cohen that her 8-year-old daughter is learning to manage a chromosome disorder.

“She has a deletion in chromosome 8 which has caused many delays with her and it’s caused a lot with speech development,” Richards said of her daughter, Eloise’s condition. She got emotional recalling the process of testing her for the condition after she missed several developmental milestones.

Her “RHOBH” co-stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley began to cry alongside her while Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna seemed visibly upset as well.