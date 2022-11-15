Denise Richards' car shot at while driving during road rage incident in Los Angeles

Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were involved in a road rage incident that ended in their vehicle being shot at, Fox News Digital can confirm.

A source told People magazine that Richards, 51, was "very shaken up" after the incident on Monday.

The "A Walking Miracle" star and Phypers were reportedly driving to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles when the incident happened. According to the outlet, there was a van on Phypers' tail, "pushing him almost," a source claimed.

The man and Phypers exchanged words, with the individual claiming that Phypers, 50, had cut him off. Phypers ultimately drove away, and it wasn't until the couple arrived at the studio that they realized the man had allegedly shot at the back of their Ford F-150.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper, and she went and filmed the whole day," the source told the outlet. "She didn't want to not show up to work."

Richards and Phypers were not injured in the incident.

"Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal," the source added, noting that when the couple "realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene."

The source continued: "The production company made her feel safe, but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

The source noted that authorities were called after the incident. However, it is unclear who responded. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital they do not have information on the incident.