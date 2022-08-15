Demi Moore shows off her svelte physique in a hot pink string bikini while on a yacht: ‘Soaking up summer’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore sizzled in a hot pink string bikini while enjoying a sun-drenched yacht outing.

On Monday, the 59-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo in which she was seen posing in a skimpy two-piece while standing on the deck of a boat.

"Soaking up summer," the "Ghost" star wrote in the caption of the snap, which was taken against a scenic background of multi-colored cliffs and ocean waves.

Moore’s svelte physique was on full display in the bikini, which she paired with a bright orange button-down shirt. The New Mexico-native shielded her eyes from the sun with black aviator shades and wore her long brunette hair down.

The mother of three’s post quickly received admiring comments from her family, friends and fans.

"And it looks good on you!" Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming, 44, wrote, adding emojis of a fire and a smiley face with heart eyes.

The actress’s daughter Rumer, 33, chimed in, "You’re such a hottie mama, my god."

"Enjoy!!!" wrote Moore’s "Now and Then" costar Rita Wilson, 65, as model Maye Musk, 74, left two pink heart emojis.

While Moore’s pink bikini was by celebrity-loved brand Eres, the "Inside Out" author had modeled a two-piece from her Andie’s swimwear collection in a photo that she posted on Instagram last Tuesday.

In the image, Moore donned a black crochet bikini top while lounging on a couch with her long-haired Chihuahua Pilaf, who was curled up asleep on her chest.

"Meet Pilaf’s favorite suit — the Tropez in Crochet," the actress captioned the snap.

In July, Moore launched the Demi Moore x Andie collection, which she created in partnership with the inclusive swimwear brand’s Vice President of Brand and Design Michelle Copelman.

The actress had been an early investor and longtime supporter of Andie, but the new collection was her first-ever creative collaboration with the brand.

In an interview with People magazine, Moore said, "For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body."

She added, "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."

Moore, who told the outlet that she owns between "400 to 500" swimsuits, explained that she was inspired by vintage styles when designing the line.

"I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamour of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin," the star said.

She continued, "The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary. And some of them, you can't actually believe are swimwear. So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal."

Moore also fronted the collection’s campaign, which was shot on the French Riviera. She told People that she had some initial anxiety about the shoot but hoped it would inspire other women.

"I probably fit into the category that has not been the most confident about my body. And I think that part of even doing a [swimwear] shoot, no matter what, it is extremely vulnerable," she admitted.

"I felt so supported and encouraged — even while dealing with my own body dysmorphia. ... I really do hope it makes women feel confident."

In July 2021, Moore, along with her daughters Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, teamed up with Andie for their swimwear TOGETHER campaign.

In a press release for the TOGETHER campaign, she said, "Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of Andie from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness."

She continued, "Especially sharing it with my daughters! It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

The actress told People that she had also sought her daughters’ advice when she was designing her capsule collection.

"They're such inspirations and bring me a different perspective than just my own. Particularly with the bikini bottoms," the "G.I. Jane" star said.

"I tend to have a preference for a much more '70s cut — I like to wear my bottoms very more low cut, and all of my daughters much prefer a very high cut, '90s. And I wanted to make sure that just because that isn't my preference, that I didn't exclude that. We tried to create a bottom that could be worn both ways."