Vintage Halloween decor now trending for 2021

Halloween celebrators are looking for blasts from the past when it comes down to decorating their homes.

Search data on Google Trends show the term "vintage Halloween" is on the rise much like it did in late October last year. Social media users are also sharing their festive vintage décor finds in higher numbers on visual platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

"You can find vintage Halloween decorations in so many places: Thrift stores, grandma’s attic, garage and estate sales, eBay, and vintage stores that specialize in certain collectibles," said Lindsay McEwan – who is the owner of the Freehold, N.J.-based vintage store Trashion.

HALLOWEEN ADVENT CALENDARS FOR KIDS TO COUNT DOWN TO OCT. 31

"In my opinion, vintage, in general, is trending for a few reasons. The overkill of the fast fashion market has left people wanting something a little more sustainable and unique," McEwan added. "And after the last few years of unrest in the world, nostalgia is something comforting that brings everyone together. I love seeing the younger generation enjoying the same Halloween movies I watched when I was a kid."

'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' HOME OPEN FOR HALLOWEEN TRAVEL WITH SPOOKY PROPS, INTERACTIVE SET

Demand for vintage Halloween décor has been strong enough that newer items are being made with a retro look, according to Courtnay Tartt Elias, the principal and creative director at the Houston-based interior design group Creative Tonic Design.

"Some new Halloween décor has had a vintage feel to it, so it seems natural that people are seeking the ‘real deal’ — actual vintage items now," Elias told Fox News. "Mercury glass pumpkins, textural gourds in colors other than orange, velvet pumpkins, and items decoupaged with vintage Halloween artwork are examples of newer seasonal décor with a vintage feel."

Elias said Halloween decorators should seek out shops that sell vintage or handmade products if they’re looking to get old-school decorations. Stores she recommends include Etsy, Chairish, Two’s Company and Marye-Kelley Decoupage.

CARVEL'S 'HOCUS POCUS' MILKSHAKES ARE HERE TO HELP YOU COUNT DOWN TO HALLOWEEN

"Antique markets and antique stores will almost always have a wealth of potential finds," Elias said. "And shifting the focus to the spooky, nostalgic Halloweens of bygone eras allows for more leeway in what people are purchasing – ceramic pumpkins, glass pumpkins or gourds, brass items with snakes or eyes or even owls are all ripe for eerie displays."

She added, "Vintage postcards that can be tucked into mirrors, old artwork with black cats and haunted houses, tin lunchboxes with vintage Halloween designs, and even Victorian lamps with a dim bulb are wonderful additions to one’s seasonal décor. Thinking outside the box is key to achieving the vintage, mysterious, spectral feel of the Halloweens of yesteryear."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Elias characterized vintage Halloween decorations as being "feel-good and yet spooky" without being "outright scary."

"The throwback to those slightly creepy, shadowy, haunted-house-on-the-hill Halloween displays of pumpkins with warts, dim candles, and a well-placed witch broom gives that sense of nostalgia without feeling commercial," she said. "And truly, so many of these vintage items can be used throughout the fall season, rather than being limited to Halloween only, making them even more attractive to buyers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Halloween shoppers can potentially increase their luck in finding vintage decorations when they begin their search earlier in the year, McEwan told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"You just have to keep an open mind and be open to shopping for things out of season," she said. "I purchased a vintage 1992 Elvira life-sized cutout for our store window from a garage sale back in July."