Dean McDermott’s first ex-wife calls Tori Spelling ‘desparate’ for calling him about divorce during podcast

Dean McDermott’s first wife, Mary Jo Eustace, had some strong words for Tori Spelling.

Eustace, who was married to McDermott from 1993 until his affair with Spelling led to their divorce in 2006, wasn’t a fan of the "90210" actress for calling him during her podcast to tell him she had filed for divorce.

"Desperate much? It’s just low, low, low," she told Page Six on Thursday. "It’s just not how you conduct things."

During Spelling’s debut episode of her new podcast, "missSpelling," on April 1, she announced that she "just filed for divorce" and called McDermott during the taping.

Only Spelling’s side of the conversation is heard, but it’s clear they’re speaking about the optics of her filing for divorce first, and she explains why she did so to him and listeners before ending the call by telling McDermott, "I love you."

Spelling filed the documents, citing June 17, 2023, as their separation date. The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie.

Eustace had other words for Spelling, calling her "so thirsty" for her past interest in joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast.

The outlet reported the actress, who shares a son, Jack, with McDermott, appeared to be on good terms with McDermott, but gave a coy answer about his new girlfriend, Lily Calo.

"Who’s Lily? I did not know. Well, I mean. Who’s Lily? I wish her luck. I don’t know what to say. I really don’t," Eustace told Page Six.

On the second episode of her podcast on April 8, Spelling mentioned calo, saying, "We do now have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend. I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's not bad, it’s just different."

Spelling is reportedly dating advertising executive Ryan Cramer.

As for the divorce filing, Spelling hopes it is "amicable."

"We’re co-parenting very well right now. The kids see him again, and they’re happy with his progress and the work he’s done on himself, and they’re proud of him, and we like his girlfriend, and we all co-parent together," she said in the episode.