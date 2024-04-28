Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Dean McDermott’s first ex-wife calls Tori Spelling ‘desparate’ for calling him about divorce during podcast

The "90210" star and Canadian actor were married for 18 years before announcing their divorce in March

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Tori Spelling shared details of her divorce from husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, telling Fox News Digital: "It was the appropriate time."

Dean McDermott’s first wife, Mary Jo Eustace, had some strong words for Tori Spelling.

Eustace, who was married to McDermott from 1993 until his affair with Spelling led to their divorce in 2006, wasn’t a fan of the "90210" actress for calling him during her podcast to tell him she had filed for divorce.

"Desperate much? It’s just low, low, low," she told Page Six on Thursday. "It’s just not how you conduct things."

During Spelling’s debut episode of her new podcast, "missSpelling," on April 1, she announced that she "just filed for divorce" and called McDermott during the taping.

Mary Jo Eustace side by side a photo of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Mary Jo Eustace, Dean McDermott's first wife, told Page Six she thought Tori Spelling was "desparate" for calling McDermott during her podcast about filing for divorce. (Getty Images)

Only Spelling’s side of the conversation is heard, but it’s clear they’re speaking about the optics of her filing for divorce first, and she explains why she did so to him and listeners before ending the call by telling McDermott, "I love you." 

Spelling filed the documents, citing June 17, 2023, as their separation date. The couple married in 2006 and have five children together: Liam, Finn, Beau, Stella and Hattie. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Spelling and McDermott for comment.

Tori Spelling in a purple blouse smiles with husband Dean McDermott in a black jacket on the carpet

Spelling and McDermott were married for 18 years before ending their marraige. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eustace had other words for Spelling, calling her "so thirsty" for her past interest in joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast.

The outlet reported the actress, who shares a son, Jack, with McDermott, appeared to be on good terms with McDermott, but gave a coy answer about his new girlfriend, Lily Calo.

"Who’s Lily? I did not know. Well, I mean. Who’s Lily? I wish her luck. I don’t know what to say. I really don’t," Eustace told Page Six.

Side by side photos of Mary Jo Eustace and Dean McDermott

Eustace claimed to not know who Lily Calo, McDermott's current girlfriend, is, but said "I wish her luck. I don't know what to say. I really don't." (Getty Images)

On the second episode of her podcast on April 8, Spelling mentioned calo, saying, "We do now have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend. I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's not bad, it’s just different." 

Spelling is reportedly dating advertising executive Ryan Cramer. 

As for the divorce filing, Spelling hopes it is "amicable."

"We’re co-parenting very well right now. The kids see him again, and they’re happy with his progress and the work he’s done on himself, and they’re proud of him, and we like his girlfriend, and we all co-parent together," she said in the episode.

