Cher accused of kidnapping her son in court documents filed by his estranged wife

Cher allegedly kidnapped her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in November 2022, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The accusation was lobbed at the pop star in divorce documents filed by Elijah Blue's estranged wife, Marie Angela King. Allman originally filed for divorce from King in November 2021, and King filed court documents in December 2022 that turned the focus on Cher.

According to King, the estranged couple spent 12 days together while they were "working" on their marriage in New York City last November. On the couple's wedding anniversary, four men came to the hotel room they were sharing and "removed" Allman, the newly surfaced court docs stated.

Allman's estranged wife alleged at the time that she was "unaware" of his whereabouts and wellbeing following the kidnapping.

King asserted that one of the four men told her Cher had hired them.

A representative for Cher did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

King also claimed she was told in August 2022 that she was not allowed to see or speak to Allman. She noted the pop star's son had been in "lockdown" at an undisclosed treatment facility. However, it is unclear when Allman entered the facility.

Allman and King first married in 2013. King is an English singer with the group KING. The couple called it quits in 2020 and Allman filed for divorce the following year.

Allman is the son of Cher and Gregg Allman. Cher married Greg Allman only days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975. However, the couple's marriage only lasted nine days before the "Turn Back Time" singer filed for divorce from the musician.

They reconciled in 1976 and welcomed Elijah Blue Allman before calling off their relationship yet again three years later.

