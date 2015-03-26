Demi Moore 911 call released: 'She smoked something' and is 'having convulsions'

The 911 call placed on the night of Demi Moore’s hospitalization was released on Friday, and if her friend on the phone is to be trusted, it appears the actress’ adverse reaction came from smoking an unnamed substance.

“We need an ambulance here as soon as possible,” the female caller tells the ambulance dispatcher. “She smoked something, it’s not marijuana, but it’s similar to incense, and she seems to be having convulsions of some sort.”

The call begins with a great deal of confusion as to which department should be handling the call. The phone is passed between several people, all expressing concern and frustration as to why the ambulance was taking so much time.

The dispatcher also seems frustrated at times with the caller, telling her “ma'am, listen to what I’m asking you, pay attention, ok?”

The female caller, who is unaware of Moore’s age initially, describes her as “semi conscious” and “barely” awake. Moore’s breathing is initially described as “not so normal” and says Moore, 49, is “burning up.”

When the dispatcher asks what Moore took, the caller’s answer appears to have been redacted before the audiotape of the call was released.

Paramedics on the scene were told by Moore’s friends that she was doing whip-its, according to TMZ. A whip-it is a canister of nitrous oxide, or the nitrous oxide found in a can of whipped cream.

Moore has since been placed in a rehab facility for “exhaustion.” The caller also reveals that Moore has been having “issues” lately.

"She's been having some issues lately with some other stuff, the caller says. So I don't know what she's been taking or not."

When the operator asked the friend if this has happened before, she said, "I don't know. There's been some stuff recently that we're all just finding out."

By the end of the call, Moore seemed to have improved.

"She seems to have calmed down now. She's speaking," a male caller told the operator.

Moore announced in November she was ending her marriage to Ashton Kutcher following news of his alleged infidelity.

Moore and Kutcher, 33, were wed in September 2005.

Kutcher became a stepfather to Moore's three daughters -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle -- from her 13-year marriage to actor Bruce Willis. Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, but remain friendly. Moore and Kutcher were photographed socializing with Willis, and the couple attended Willis' wedding to model-actress Emma Heming in 2009.

Moore can be seen on screen in the recent films "Margin Call" and "Another Happy Day." Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen on TV's "Two and a Half Men" as is part of the ensemble film "New Year's Eve."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.