Demi Lovato shares untouched underwear selfie because she loves her body

Demi Lovato has worked hard to feel comfortable and confident in her body. She’s been so ashamed of her body in the past that she’s covered it up with layers and layers of clothing.

She’s now dressing sexy and doesn’t care what people have to say about it.

The “Confident” singer shared a behind-the-scenes bathroom selfie from her Allure magazine shoot on Tuesday showing just how good she looks – without any of the photoshopping that happens on magazine covers.

“Posting a #nophotoshop pic because I'm proud to show my body the way it naturally is," Lovato captioned the sexy pic. "And there was great lighting...”

The former Disney Channel star opened up about the hurdles she overcame to reach her newfound confidence about her body for the magazine’s cover story.

"I'll have people who are like ‘Stop talking about it,' but this summer I started wearing sexier stuff, and I got some hate for that, like, ‘You've changed,'" Lovato told the magazine. “It's like, What's wrong with being confident enough to wear this?"

The 23-year-old admitted that this is the most confident she has felt in her skin and she is proud to show it off.

“A year ago, on tour, almost every inch of my body was covered by clothing, and it was because I was hiding behind so many layers,” Lovato said. “Once I started feeling better about myself, I felt better about showing more skin. I have insecurities about my arms, so to wear a tank top on stage is extremely liberating for me, and uncomfortable sometimes. It's also a statement, like, 'Hey, watch out. You're no longer getting the insecure Demi that you've been getting for the past couple of years. I mean business now.'"

