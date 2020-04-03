Debra Messing blames Trump for coronavirus death toll following report that he ignored U.S. Army warning

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Debra Messing is blaming President Trump for the death toll that the coronavirus will take on Americans following reports that he was warned by the U.S. Army about the pandemic two months ago but did “nothing.”

Messing, who is rarely shy about using her social media platform to bash Trump and his administration, took specific issue with a new report from The Daily Beast that cites an unclassified briefing document prepared by U.S. Army-North that came out on Feb. 3 warning of a worst-case scenario that now appears to be taking shape.

"HE. F---ING. KNEW,” Messing tweeted along with a graphic from the report indicating the U.S. Army’s findings at the time. “150,000 Americans DEAD. And he did NOTHING.”

The report indicates that the Trump administration was warned that “between 80,000 and 150,000 could die.” It also addressed that 80 million would be infected with 15 to 25 million requiring care and indicated somewhere between 300,000 and 500,000 individuals may require hospitalization.

As of Thursday afternoon, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,002,159 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in over 51,335 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 234,462 illnesses and at least 5,607 deaths.

Messing joins the many celebrities who have criticized the president for seemingly downplaying the threat posed by the coronavirus in the early weeks of what would become a global pandemic. Trump has previously been criticized for making claims that COVID-19 would simply “disappear” like a “miracle” and suggesting that its severity was being weaponized against him as a Democratic “hoax” even as reports like the one from the U.S. Army were coming out with dire warnings.

This isn’t the first time that Messing has jabbed the president for his response to the pandemic. She previously shared a video of interviews Trump gave in which he seemed to downplay the coronavirus threat, juxtaposed with a graph that seemingly depicts the rapid rise of cases in the United States.

“LIAR-IN-CHIEF,” Messing began her tweet. “#Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?”