'Days of Our Lives' actor Tyler Christopher arrested for public intoxication on his birthday

Former “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital” actor Tyler Christopher was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

The actor, who worked in the soap opera game for more than 20 years, was celebrating his 47th birthday in Indiana when he was taken into custody on Monday night for being drunk in public.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Christopher is currently incarcerated. His bond is set at $225 cash and a $1,000 bond.

‘THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS,’ ‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STARS DISH ON WHY SOAP OPERAS REMAIN SO POPULAR IN 2019

'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' CAST RELEASED FROM THEIR CONTRACTS AS SERIES' FUTURE REMAINS UNCERTAIN: REPORT

Based on his mug shot, it seems Christopher has grown a burly beard since the last time fans saw him on their favorite soap opera.

Christopher is known for playing Stefan DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” from December 2017 until this past March, when he stepped away from the show. Prior to that, he acted as Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” from time-to-time between 1996 and 2016.

He was married to “Desperate Housewives” actress, Eva Longoria, from 2002 until 2004. In 2008, he married journalist Brienne Pedigo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor left "Days" just in time as recent reports indicate that every actor that remains on the show was released from their contracts this week as NBC and Sony Pictures Television negotiate a deal to either renew or dump the series in 2020.