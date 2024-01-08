David Foster's daughter shuts down critiques after 'abandonment' claim

David Foster's daughter is shutting down fans who have negative comments to make about her father's parenting.

On Friday, the acclaimed musician shared a video of his 2-year-old son, Rennie, impressively playing the drums to Michael Jackson's "Rock With You." Due to Rennie's drumming skills, the video has since gone viral, attracting over 25,000 comments.

One of those comments came from a fan claiming Foster abandoned his oldest daughters.

"Lol!!!! He's the dad.....he's also got daughters (he abandoned) older than me," the user wrote.

This sparked a reply from Amy, 50, who shut down the abandonment claim.

KATHARINE MCPHEE AND DAVID FOSTER RAISING THEIR SON NOT TO BE AN ‘A-HOLE’

"Hi....im a daughter...absolutely no abandonment," her comment back to the Instagram user began. "I literally just talked to my dad five minutes ago."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Are you sticking up for us?" Amy asked. "It's so hard to tell these days… you see a video with an amazing two year old and your takeaway is something negative?"

"All you have to do is look at the comments and Rennie's sisters have all chimed in with compliments....We're great," Amy continued. "We love our dad. Our dad loves us and we love how our dad is with Rennie."

Sara Foster, 42, also commented on her dad's post.

"This is insane," she wrote.

David and his wife, Katharine McPhee, share one son —Rennie. The couple wed in 2019.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

David has five daughters from previous relationships. Amy, Sara, Allison Jones, 53, Erin Foster, 41, and Jordan Foster, 37. Foster has been married five times. His first marriage was to B.J. Cook, then Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

In 2020, Foster spoke to People magazine about some regrets he had with parenting his daughters, prior to the birth of his son.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I missed a lot because I didn't raise them," David admitted. "The geography was really tough. That was my own doing and a regret that I have, but it was what it was and there was no changing it. So I did the best I could, which was quite imperfect at times. Plus, I worked so much. I mean, I've made a pound of music in my life."

In 2023, the record producer spoke to People magazine again and stated that he hoped to be more present in Rennie's life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At this point in my life, it's different again," he said. "Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."