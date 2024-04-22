Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law explains why she skipped star's 50th birthday party after feud rumors

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday over the weekend, and one key member of her family was noticeably missing.

A series of photos posted on both Victoria and her husband, David Beckham's Instagram accounts, show Victoria posing with family and friends. The photos feature many of Victoria's close friends, and all her children, however her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham, is missing from all of them.

"I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni," Nicola wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a picture of the Beckham family posing prior to the party, which was originally posted to Victoria's Instagram feed.

"I miss you all so much!" she added.

In a separate Instagram post, Nicola posted a photo of her and her grandmother hanging out, which she captioned, "my world in my arms."

NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM JOKES SHE'S IN A 'THROUPLE' WITH SELENA GOMEZ, BROOKLYN BECKHAM

While the actress couldn't make it to the birthday party, she did wish her mother-in-law a happy birthday on social media, sharing a photo of the two of them hugging at the premiere of "Lola" in February.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever," Nicola captioned the photo.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

Beckham's bash featured a number of stars, including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmates Geri Halliwell-Turner, Emma Bunton, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm and Melanie "Mel B" Brown.

Rumors of a feud between Peltz and Beckham have been swirling since Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham first got married in April 2022. Fans noticed Nicola chose not to share any photos of Brooklyn's family from the wedding on social media, and rumors were further fueled by the fact that she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria.

When addressing the feud rumors in August that year, Brooklyn told Variety that everything being written about his mom and Nicola taught him the media is "always going to try and put people down," but what is important is that "everyone gets along, which is good."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Of not wearing a wedding dress designed by Beckham, Peltz said: "I was going to, and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that."

Nicola ended up walking down the aisle in a Valentino dress, which she picked out with the help of her mom and her good friend.

In the two years since feud rumors first began, the two have proven to be close, with both Nicola and Victoria posting photos and expressing love towards one another on their social media accounts. Most recently, Nicola posted photos with Victoria on a yacht, from the family's Easter celebration, in which she is jokingly propping up the former Spice Girls' broken foot.

For her part, Victoria shared a video of her and Nicola goofing off on the boat, featuring the two of them dancing in their bunny ears.

"Love you so much @nicolaannepeltzbeckham!! xx" she captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things," Nicola told Cosmopolitan in March 2023. "It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth, and then you read something totally wrong."