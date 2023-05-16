Expand / Collapse search
Published

Dave Chappelle slams San Francisco while Jamie Foxx enjoys life outside of the hospital

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Dave Chappelle stands on stage behind a microphone wearing a yellow plaid shirt split Jamie Foxx on the red carpet in a black shirt and shaded sunglasses

Dave Chappelle reportedly took aim at San Francisco in a surprise set. Jamie Foxxs daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed her father is out of the hospital and doing some physical activities. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Unique Nicole)

SLAMMING SAN FRAN - Dave Chappelle reportedly blasts San Francisco at surprise show: 'What the f--- happened to this place?' Continue reading here…

FOXX NEWS - Jamie Foxx's daughter reveals he is out of hospital and 'playing pickleball'. Continue reading here…

Scarlett Johansson looks at the camera with short shoulder-length blonde hair and a jeweled dress

Scarlett Johansson revealed losing a big role to a famous actress could have ended her career. (Amy Sussman)

SCARLETT'S STRUGGLES - Scarlett Johansson says she felt 'hopeless' and questioned acting future after losing role to Sandra Bullock. Continue reading here…

‘NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE’ Sylvester Stallone's daughters reveal why he makes it difficult for them to date. Continue reading here…

‘IT WAS A JOY’ - Ann-Margret describes her Elvis Presley connection, remembers nibbling on Pat Boone's shoulder. Continue reading here…

AGE IS BUT A NUMBER - Martha Stewart, 81, lands Sports Illustrated cover as she poses in daring swimsuit. Continue reading here…

‘ENJOY THE SHOW’ - Kate Middleton plays the piano in surprise appearance at Eurovision Song Contest. Continue reading here…

Tracy Pollan in a white shirt and black vest nearly touches noses with husband Michael J. Fox in a blue shirt and black blazer on the carpet

Michael J. Fox revealed the expletive names his wife Tracy called him before they were married. (Dave Benett)

THAT'S LOVE - Michael J. Fox's wife called him a 'f---ing a--hole' but he loved it. Continue reading here…

BAD BLOOD - Taylor Swift screams during Eras Tour concert for security guard to stop harassing fan. Continue reading here…

'THESE AMAZING WOMEN' - Tom Brady posts Mother's Day tribute to exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan. Continue reading here…

