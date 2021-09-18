Darius Rucker gives health update on ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley after accidental overdose

Darius Rucker gave an update on the health status of ex-girlfriend and comedian Kate Quigley after her accidental overdose.

"You know, she's doing great. She's coming out of that," Rucker told People magazine at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday. "I'm glad that she's doing that."

Quigley was hospitalized earlier this month after she suffered an accidental overdose. The suspected fentanyl overdose left three others, comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli along with a friend Natalie Williamson. The group reportedly used cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party in Venice, Calif.

"Hi love bugs. - Ive stayed off my phone a couple days & prolly will for a while," Quigley, 39, wrote on Twitter after the incident.

"I'm still healing physically & mentally," she continued. "But reading all the positive messages from u guys is makin me cry tnight. Thank u. So grateful for the support & love. U have no idea how much it's helping."

Rucker and Quigley dated throughout 2020. The country music singer commented on the situation right after it occurred as well.

"My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing okay," Ruckus said at the time.