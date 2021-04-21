Danny Masterson accuses Leah Remini of influencing his rape accusers to come forward, seeks delay in case

Danny Masterson is asking for more time to defend himself against charges of rape -- anad he's blaming actress Leah Remini.

Masterson filed papers in Los Angeles this week alleging that Remini’s well-documented campaign against The Church of Scientology is extending to his court case.

According to TMZ, which obtained the documents, Masterson, 45, is claiming Remini pushed for the three women — all Jane Does — in his case to make reports to the Los Angeles Police Department, with two of them only coming out with their allegations after being urged to by Remini.

Masterson’s papers hold that Remini’s celebrity has prosecution "starstruck" and further alleges that she has a close relationship with LAPD detectives, "even using them as her personal security," per TMZ.

He also says Remini, 50, guided the women as they gave statements to prosecutors.

The "That ’70s Show" star is seeking more time to prepare his defense.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to raping three women in January after being arrested in June 2020. The actor allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman in the winter of 2001 and a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and has also been charged with raping another 23-year-old woman between fall and winter of 2003. All the incidents allegedly occurred at his Hollywood Hills home, according to prosecutors. If convicted, Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison.

"Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology," Remini tweeted in response Masterson’s rape charges being filed.

"This is just the beginning, Scientology," the 50-year-old actress’s dispatch continued. "Your days of getting away with it [are] coming to an end!"