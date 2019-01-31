Dane Cook getting more serious with girlfriend Kelsi Taylor despite 26 year age difference

After surprising fans and the general public by making things Instagram official with his much younger girlfriend, Dane Cook appears to be seriously committed to singer Kelsi Taylor as their relationship gets more serious.

Cook previously made their relationship official on Instagram revealing he was dating Taylor, who was 19 at the time in 2017. Cook, 46 even joked about their 26 year age difference in an Instagram Q&A by jokingly replying to a fan asking for relationship advice.

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” he wrote.

Now, sources tell Us Weekly that not only is the romance more than a fling, but that the couple has been exclusive and continue to get serious.

“Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” a source told the outlet. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

It seems that the age gap between the standup comedian and his new love aren’t bothering either of them. In fact, Cook appears to no longer be seeing anyone else for one of the first times in his life.

“This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source added. “He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

Cook previously revealed that he and Taylor met at a game night he hosts at his home. He says they began as friends for a while and soon allowed things to turn romantic. The star quipped that they “upgraded to love” soon after.

As for whether or not their families approve, Cook previously stated that he is friends with her entire family and that they often hang out together. His family, meanwhile, is mostly deceased except his sister, Courtney, who approves.