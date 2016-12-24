‘Dancing With The Stars’ Guest Judges Include Ricky Martin, Robin Roberts

It looks like having three professional dance judges on the “Dancing with the Stars” table is not enough. Now, the hit show wants celebrity judges to weigh in.

And who better than Latin pop sensation Ricky Martin, who's been shaking his "bon bon" since his 1980s Menudo days.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer is among the handful of celebrity judges that will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, the show announced Tuesday.

Also serving as guest judge is Good Morning America host Robin Roberts.

“I am nervous… but you got to step outside of your comfort zone,” Roberts said on Tuesday’s GMA. “I think I am going to take the perspective of those who normally watch at home.”

Other celebrity guest judges include ex-DWTS pro Julianna Hough, who was also a judge in the show’s 17th season, and LMFAO’s Redfoo.

Adding guest judges to the mix is just one of the many changes the hit ABC reality show has made for this 18th season. Changes have included replacing longtime co-host Brooke Burke with Erin Andrews and increasing audience participation through social media.

Now viewers are also able to vote via Twitter to switch up celebrity and professional dance pairings.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m.

