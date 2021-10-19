'Dancing with the Stars': 'Grease' week sees star eliminated after bottom two deadlock

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for episode six of season 30, "Grease Night," of "Dancing with the Stars," which aired on Oct. 18.

"Dancing with the Stars" has said goodbye to another competitor.

The popular dancing competition show saw celebrities like Olivia Jade Giannulli, JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and more battle it out to the tune of "Grease," the popular stage musical turned into a film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Per Us Weekly, Giannulli, 22, kicked off the night with a foxtrot to "Summer Nights."

Newton-John, 73, appeared a handful of times throughout the episode to share memories of working on the film, while Frankie Avalon appeared in-studio to perform his tune from the musical, "Beauty School Dropout," which Kloots danced to.

Another "Grease" alum, Didi Conn, who played Frenchie in the film, appeared as well.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore danced to "There Are Worse Things I Could Do," Melanie C to "You’re The One That I Want," Cody Rigsby to "We Go Together," Jimmie Allen to "Sandy," Suni Lee to "Born to Hand Jive," Mike "The Miz" Mizanin to "Greased Lightnin,’" Melora Hardin to "Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee," and Iman Shumpert to "Hopelessly Devoted To You."

Siwa earned the season's first perfect score – a 40 out of 40 – with her partner Jenna Johnson after they danced to "Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)." The couple have made history this season as the first same-sex duo to perform.

The bottom two were made up of Giannulli and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy and Melanie C and her partner Gleb Savchenko.

It was then up to the judges to choose who went home – and they were split.

Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli advocated for Melanie C to stay, while Derek Hough and Len Goodman – who is the head judge and therefore the tiebreaker – chose to keep Giannulli around for another week.

