'Dancing with the Stars' contestants Brian Austin Green, Matt James sent home in double elimination

" Dancing With the Stars " is down two more celebrities.

Tuesday night's episode of the dance competition series resulted in a double elimination after contestants Brian Austin Green and Matt James were sent home.

The stars' departures took place following the show's "Disney Heroes" and "Disney Villains" nights. Green and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess, who is also his girlfriend, were sent home after finishing in last place with a score of 52 out of 80.

Meanwhile, James and his partner Lindsay Arnold finished with a combined score of 57 out of 80.

Tuesday's episode saw the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and Burgess dance to "He's a Pirate" from "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl" while James and Arnold danced to "Jungle" by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons (inspired by "The Jungle Book").

James appeared to be in good spirits after the episode wrapped as he, Arnold and his girlfriend Rachel Kirkconnell grabbed a bite to eat. Arnold still had her tiger makeup on. "Never break character," he captioned the video.

He also shared his appreciation for his partner in a separate post that was captioned, "All 10's for @lindsarnold."

This week's " Dancing with the Stars " also saw contestants Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby return to the live stage on Monday after the duo previously had to perform from home due to positive coronavirus tests.

Host Tyra Banks immediately addressed the elephant in the room on Monday, asking if they were feeling pressure being back.