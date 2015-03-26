Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published
Last Update April 11, 2016

DAILY 411: Tiger Woods' Alleged Sex Tape Sold, Lady Gaga's Fashion Statements Growing Old

By | Fox News

As if the saga couldn't grow any more out of hand Tiger Woods' alleged mistress now says she has sold her sex tape with the golf great. Plus Lady Gaga's gross clothes and Bruno Mars' cocaine charges in today's Daily 411.

RADARONLINE: Tiger Woods’ Alleged Mistress Claims She Sold Sex Tape

TMZ: Singer Bruno Mars Charged With Cocaine Possession

MOVIEFONE: Christina Aguilera’s “Burlesque” Trailer Released

MYSPACE MUSIC: Lady Gaga Wears a Dress Made of Hair in Gross Statement

