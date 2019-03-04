Courteney Cox recreates iconic 'Friends' scene on Instagram

Courteney Cox — also known as Monica Geller from "Friends" — channeled her TV brother David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) while attempting to move furniture in her home over the weekend.

In a video posted online Saturday, Cox is overheard instructing movers to "pivot" as they attempt to get a wooden coffee table through a tight doorway.

The former "Friends" star was jokingly repeating Schwimmer's iconic lines from the popular episode from Season 5 in which Ross enlists Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) help bringing his new sofa upstairs to his apartment.

"Just trying to move a piece of furniture down the hall with my movers here," Cox said in the Instagram video. "Pivot! Pivot! Don't scratch the walls."

At least three men help carry the heavy table as Cox follows behind, guiding them down the hall.

"Pivot! Pivot!" Cox continues to yell before the movers finally set the stand underneath a mounted television in one of Cox's bedrooms.

The video, which has received nearly 940,000 views as of Monday morning, was a huge hit with fans. Many were quick to join in on the fun, recalling the frustrated replies from Rachel and Chandler when Ross kept yelling "pivot" as the couch hit the wall.

"Shut up, shut up, shut up, shuuuut up!!!" one Instagram user joked.

"This is the best thing that’s ever happened," another chimed in.

"They made it!!! Maybe she had a sketch to follow!!!" wrote one fan, referring to the drawing Ross made to help his friends visualize the process.

"YAS!! Thank you Courteney for that. Slightly less annoying than Ross but so many good memories from this. 😂," a fourth added.

Cox is still close with her former costars, particularly "gal pal" Aniston. The pair recently met up in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate Aniston's 50th birthday.

"The world definitely got brighter the day this girl was born. Happy birthday sweetheart! I Love you! ♥️" Cox gushed in an Instagram post on Feb. 11.