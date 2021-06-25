'Friends' star Courteney Cox admits feelings were 'hurt' over Emmy nomination snub

When it comes to Emmy Award nods, it’s like "Friends" star Courteney Cox is always stuck in second gear.

And being singled out as the only cast member of the ’90s sitcom to be snubbed for the trophy still rubs the 57-year-old actress the wrong way.

"It always hurt my feelings … when every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings," Cox confessed alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show Wednesday.

For playing fashionably saucy sex symbol Rachel Green, Aniston, now 52, won the gilded statuette for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2002.

Her win trailed Kudrow’s, now 57, whose portrayal of cutely quirky Phoebe Buffay earned her the gold for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy in 1998.

Fellow "Friends" headliners Matthew Perry, 51, David Schwimmer, 54, and Matt LeBlanc, 53, also each received noms during the NBC series’ 10 season run.

But Cox — who gave vibrant life to the spunky and hilariously persnickety chocolate-haired chef Monica Gellar — inexplicably received the cold-shoulder from the Emmys nominations committee.

"I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?,’ " Coz said, noting her sincere delight for her castmates whenever they’d be up for the high television honors while her efforts went unnoticed.

"It hurt," she continued.

But just like the episode in which Perry’s character Chandler Bing was forced to urinate on Monica’s foot in order to alleviate the pains of a jellyfish sting, relief from the sting of being snubbed finally came for Cox in the form of a Golden Globes nomination.

She earned the prestigious recognition in 2010 for her leading role as Jules Cobb, the divorced and wine-slurping head mistress of the "Cul-de-sac Crew," on ABC’s "Cougar Town."

"The only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for ‘Cougar Town’ the first year — a Golden Globe," Cox told Stern.

"And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ [But] it meant everything to me."

She said the nod felt like Hollywood was finally acknowledging her comedic acting chops.

"I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it’s like, ‘Ah!’ It took a little of the sting out," said Cox.

Despite the burn of being ignored by the Emmy powers that be, the sitcom superstar — who won a People’s Choice Award in 1995 and Screen Actors Guild Award in 1996 — says she’s always rooting for her "Friends" friends.

"I want them to win," Cox insisted. "I just sometimes want to be included in certain things.

"And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]," she added before directly recognizing Aniston and Kudrow for their skills. "I’m in awe of both of your talent," Cox said.

She went on to reveal that she still gets "excited" watching her former co-stars act in the projects they’ve each starred in since "Friends" wrapped in May 2004.

"I mean, to this day, even though we’re this close, I get excited when I watch ‘The Morning Show‘ … I mean, it’s incredible," she said to Aniston, who stars as breakfast news anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series.

"And you, too," said Cox to Kudrow, who’s landed notable roles in shows such as "The Comeback" and "Web Therapy."

"Everything you do. Your dramas — everything," Cox commended.

The ladies, along with Perry, Schwimmer and LeBlanc reunited after 17 years for the HBO Max special "Friends: The Reunion" in May.

During the special, Cox gushed over her undying love for the show and the actors that each sprinkled their unique flavoring into every storyline.

"It was an incredible time," she said to the cast. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing."

And Emmy nod or not, Cox made it clear that being a part of the show was rewarding enough.

"It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that’s such a great feeling to carry forever," she added.

"I’m really thankful, and I love you guys so much."