Country star Chris Young addresses 'false accusations' following arrest at Nashville bar

Country star Chris Young addressed the "false accusations" he faced after being arrested for assaulting an officer. The charges were dismissed days later.

The "I'm Comin' Over" singer was hit with three charges – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer – after being arrested Jan. 22 by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC).

Young shared on social media, "Hey guys, so I just wanted to say something. You know, I’m still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week. But I wanted to say first and foremost, thank you to everybody that had my back. It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say 'we got you, we don’t believe you did any of this.' So it’s really nice to see the charges get dismissed."

"It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support. So what I wanted to do as a thank you to you guys – because this was not planned – is drop a new song from the album so you guys will have something to listen to. We’re going to put out 'Double Down’ at midnight and I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it - I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you."

After his arrest, Young's lawyer released a statement and surveillance footage showing the altercation.

"What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," Bill Ramsey said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done toward my client."

Tennessee ABC was completing compliance checks at bars when Young began asking the officers questions, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. Young and a group of people allegedly followed the agents to the Nashville bar Dawg House. While attempting to leave the establishment, an agent said Young put out his arm to block his exit and allegedly struck him. The ABC agent said he pushed the musician back to create distance and other bar patrons became involved.

However, the surveillance video only shows Young reaching out to stop the officer from passing. In the video, Young does not strike the officer.

The charges against Young were dropped after the surveillance footage was distributed.

"Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed," Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement.

"We respect General Funk’s decision to drop the charges against Mr. Young," a spokesperson for Tennessee ABC told Fox News Digital. "All law enforcement and first responders deserve to be safe while on duty. For your safety and theirs, we ask the public to not make physical contact or interfere with officers while they are working."

Young gained fame after winning the singing competition "Nashville Star" in 2006. He signed with RCA Records Nashville and released his debut album that same year.

The country music star's first single, "Drinkin' Me Lonely," first peaked at 45 on the Billboard Hot Country chart before later reaching the No. 1 spot.