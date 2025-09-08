Country singer Drake White and wife Alex mourn the loss of newborn daughter Della

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake White and wife Alex announced the loss of their daughter, Della Elizabeth White, in a joint message shared on social media Sunday.

"On Sunday, August 31st our precious daughter, Della Elizabeth White, went peacefully to be with Jesus," they wrote on Instagram. "We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her."

The "Faith" singer comforted his wife as she cradled their daughter in the hospital in an image shared along with the Bible verse, "The Lord is close to the broken-hearted, and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

Della was born at 29 weeks, weighing three pounds, 3.5 ounces, and the little girl was 13.25 inches long when she was born, the couple confirmed.

She was born on Aug. 31 at 8:52 a.m. and "peacefully went to be with Jesus" at 9:12 a.m.

"The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time," they shared online. "He has held us up and sustained us through it all. We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide."

"May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday."



The couple included two additional Bible verses: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. -Psalm 34:18."

"I am dying from my grief; my years are shortened by sadness. Misery has drained my strength; I am wasting away from within. But I am trusting you, O Lord, saying, ‘You are my God!’ My future is in your hands. -Psalm 31:10, 14-15."

The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June, have a two-year-old son, William Hawk.

They confirmed to People magazine in May that they were expecting their second child following fertility struggles.

"We were able to conceive through IVF and had our frozen embryo transfer in March. We found out we were pregnant 10 days later and are due in November."