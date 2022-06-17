Country singer Brett Eldredge discusses dealing with anxiety on new album ‘Songs About You’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Brett Eldredge has released a new album that confronts his own anxieties.

Eldredge released his seventh studio album, "Songs About You," Friday and expressed that this album gave him "confidence" he was lacking in the early stages of his career.

"I just got in this groove that I’d never found. I found a confidence I think is what it was," he told "Today’s Country Radio."

"I just hit this window for two months to where I beat literally everything I wrote for the year and a half before that," Eldredge continued.

"I’m so glad I wrote all those other songs, and they might make a project later, but it’s just a special — I guess some people would call it a flow state … I found my sweet spot and I found confidence in that to where I was waking up every morning singing these melodies in my head, getting these lyrics in the middle of the night. It was just coming to me and it was so strange."

His song "I Feel Fine" addresses his self-induced anxieties trying to please others. Eldredge teamed up with songwriters Nathan Chapman and Heather Morgan to bring this song to life.

"It’s so rare in life to find people that see and hear you for who you are and want to help you be able to tell that story," Eldredge told Billboard.

"No matter who I bring her into the writing room with, even if it’s somebody new, I’m always confident with her and I know she’s gonna just totally capture it in the song. It’s just a gift when I’m mumbling lyrics, and she is finishing my sentences."

Eldredge released his debut album "Bring You Back" in 2013 and won a Country Music Award for best new artist.

In 2020, he acknowledged taking a break from social media to produce his song "Sunday Drive."

"I was very well known for being somebody that was on social media," he shared with Billboard.

"I would wake up, and I’d be singing into my phone and all this crazy stuff. I love connecting with my fans in that way, but I got to the point where I was using so much creative energy just to do that it would wear me out before I got to the stage. I set out to be an artist, a musician, and it was a great tool, but I didn’t want to be known as just as some social media guy."

"I wanted to put the focus on music and not that I get the distraction of staring at your phone all day and what that did to my mental state," he continued.

He blamed social media for making him feel anxious and distracted.

"Songs About You" is available everywhere Friday.