Country singer Brantley Gilbert abruptly pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus

Shortly after the start of his Friday show in Mississippi, country singer Brantley Gilbert left fans hanging – albeit for good reason – when he rushed offstage due to an emergency: his wife had gone into labor.

Luckily for Gilbert, his wife, Amber, was close by on the musician's tour bus.

But there was no time for the hospital.

On Saturday, Gilbert recapped the wild story on social media.

"So last night might have been the craziest night of my life," he captioned a post on Instagram. "Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget," he wrote.

"Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all … Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you."

A representative for Gilbert provided Fox News Digital with a photo from after the birth.

Gilbert's post included a video that explained the sequence of events. The singer started his performance only to leave the stage shortly after. Footage of Gilbert backstage shows him running toward what was likely the exit of the venue.

The video then cuts to Gilbert on his tour bus, calling his mother to announce the arrival of her new grandchild. The camera flashes to a newborn baby lying atop a towel. Pictures included in the montage show Amber lying on the couch as she is doing skin to skin with her child while Gilbert looks at her adoringly.

"She's a freaking savage," Gilbert said of his wife, who had just delivered the couple's third child on the bus.

"Well, I'm going to go finish this show, and I'll FaceTime you after," he then tells his mother as the footage fades to him walking back onstage. It's unclear how long Gilbert was absent from the concert.

"We got a baby," he announced to the crowd, which let out an ecstatic roar.

The couple announced on Mother's Day that they were expecting their third child.

Gilbert's next performance is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Savannah, Georgia.