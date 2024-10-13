Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert abruptly pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus

Brantley Gilbert's wife gave birth to their 3rd child on his tour bus

Caroline Thayer
Published
Shortly after the start of his Friday show in Mississippi, country singer Brantley Gilbert left fans hanging – albeit for good reason – when he rushed offstage due to an emergency: his wife had gone into labor. 

Luckily for Gilbert, his wife, Amber, was close by on the musician's tour bus.

But there was no time for the hospital.

Brantley Gilbert on stage in a red cut-off shirt and black hat singing

Brantley Gilbert suddenly exited the stage in Tupelo, Miss., after he was notified of an emergency. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Gilbert recapped the wild story on social media.

"So last night might have been the craziest night of my life," he captioned a post on Instagram. "Watching such an amazing woman do such an amazing thing is something I’ll never forget," he wrote.

"Thank you to our road family for rallying around us, Brittany Thornton for helping us bring this little dude into the world, Tupelo, Mississippi for showing us mad love and support, and most of all … Amber Gilbert, for letting me love you and showing me EXACTLY how incredibly strong a woman can be. I love you."

A representative for Gilbert provided Fox News Digital with a photo from after the birth. 

Brantley Gilbert holds his new baby wearing a black hat while his wife beneath a blanket looks on

Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber are shown with their newborn baby. (Courtesy Brantley Gilbert)

Gilbert's post included a video that explained the sequence of events. The singer started his performance only to leave the stage shortly after. Footage of Gilbert backstage shows him running toward what was likely the exit of the venue.

The video then cuts to Gilbert on his tour bus, calling his mother to announce the arrival of her new grandchild. The camera flashes to a newborn baby lying atop a towel. Pictures included in the montage show Amber lying on the couch as she is doing skin to skin with her child while Gilbert looks at her adoringly.

Brantley Gilbert puts his fist in the air wearing all black with fire flashing behind him on stage

Brantley Gilbert performs in April 2024. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"She's a freaking savage," Gilbert said of his wife, who had just delivered the couple's third child on the bus.

"Well, I'm going to go finish this show, and I'll FaceTime you after," he then tells his mother as the footage fades to him walking back onstage. It's unclear how long Gilbert was absent from the concert.

"We got a baby," he announced to the crowd, which let out an ecstatic roar.

Brantley Gilbert in a black cut of shirt and hat and sunglasses smiles with his wife Amber in a denim romper

Brantley Gilbert and his pregnant wife, Amber, pose for a photograph weeks before she delivered their child. (Amber Cochran Gilbert Instagram)

The couple announced on Mother's Day that they were expecting their third child. 

Gilbert's next performance is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Savannah, Georgia.

