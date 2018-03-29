Cooking with 'Friends': 'FOX & Friends First' Bake-off!

ROB SCHMITT’S APPLE PIE

Ingredients:

7-8 large sweet apples

1 pre-made pie dough (2 crusts)

⅛ c. sugar

⅛ c. flour

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. cinnamon

Instructions:

Put the pie dough in a pie dish. Slice apples and layer inside the crust. Sprinkle sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and flour onto each layer as you slowly fill the dish up with apples. Top it with second dough and bake at 425°F for about 35-45 minutes, or until the crust is slightly burnt.

JILLIAN MELE’S STROOPWAFEL CAKE

Ingredients:

⅞ c. unsalted butter, at room temperature

1⅓ c. flour

¼ tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

⅔ c. granulated sugar

¼ c. sugar (made more fine in a blender)

2 tsp. vanilla

Eggs

8 stroopwafels

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 320°F.

Use a loaf pan and line just the bottom with parchment paper and grease the sides.

In a medium bowl, mix together flour, salt and baking powder. In a separate bowl, cream butter with both sugars. Slowly add in flour mixture. Add vanilla, pinch of salt and cinnamon. Then add eggs one by one to create a smooth and airy batter.

Mix in stroopwafels.

Bake for 1 hour.

