Constance Wu's Marchesa dress from 'Crazy Rich Asians' donated to the Smithsonian

From cinematic history to fashion history, “Crazy Rich Asians” continues to make waves in pop culture months after its record-breaking premiere.

Most recently, it was announced that the blue Marchesa gown Constance Wu’s character Rachel Chu sported for her “Cinderella moment” in the hit flick has been donated to the Smithsonian by the brand, Women’s Wear Daily reports. The dress will first be displayed on Saturday in Los Angeles at “The Party: A Smithsonian Celebration of Asian-Pacific Americans,” in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu told the Los Angeles Times that he’s thrilled the famous frock is being celebrated in such a way.

“It became a Cinderella dress for people. I remember seeing moms make it for their little girls, I remember seeing women wear it with a sense of pride,” Chu recalled. “It became literally a fairy-tale dress for people. We talked about how this would make her feel and how powerful it would be for her — and that it’s also her choice to wear.”

The Warner Bros. movie was applauded for featuring a largely East Asian cast and netted whopping $238 worldwide, making it the highest-grossing rom com to debut in a decade, WWD reports.

Now, the fairytale gown will have a forever home at the Washington museum — joining legendary fashion pieces like Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” a handmaid’s costume from “The Handmaid’s Tale, and Batman’s cowl from “Batman and Robin.”

“I think that it represents this moment of arrival,” Lisa Sasaki, director of the Smithsonian’s Asian Pacific American Center, told the Times of the dress’ big moment. “There’s a sense of arrival for Asian Americans into the mainstream.”

Following its premiere, the Cinderella-like dress proved to be touchstone with fans of all ages, who proudly shared their own incarnations of the look to social media.

Notably, the house of Marchesa is led by Georgina Chapman, ex-wife of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

According to the Times, the gown was selected for the film before sexual abuse allegations emerged against Chapman’s former husband.

Earlier this month, the designer attended the 2019 Met Gala in New York City with Wu; the actress sported Marchesa for the high profile event.

