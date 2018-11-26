Connie Britton addresses rumors of a 'Friday Night Lights' reunion movie

Don’t expect to see Tami Taylor on the big screen anytime soon!

Connie Britton appeared on Sunday’s "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" where she was asked about the rumors of a "Friday Night Lights" movie reboot.

"Is that still being talked about?” the 51-year-old actress asked. "Guys, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t.”

She went on to explain her reasoning for shooting down the idea of a movie reboot.

"I think that the consensus is they want to just let it lie,” she noted. "I’ve kind of come full circle because I was all for it in the beginning. I think if we had done it early on. But now I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way. It was just so beautifully done and beautifully arched. I think we kind of did it.”

The beloved Texas football drama ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011 and co-starred Kyle Chandler, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Zach Gilford, and Minka Kelly.

Later on "WWHL," the longtime TV star noted a point an audience member made saying, "It was already a movie. The movie came before the show!”

Britton also starred in the 2004 film of the same name, but playing a different character.

"The movie was actually a recreation of the book, the Buzz Bissinger book, and that book was a journal that took place in the ‘80s,” she explained. "In the movie we were playing actual characters, so I was playing a woman named Sharon Gaines and the coach was Coach Gaines, in the show it was a different time period. It was modern day. We were fictional. It was an adaptation.”

But just because she doesn’t plan to reprise her role as Tami Taylor doesn’t mean Britton isn’t holding on to some relics from the show.

"I stole the parking sign that says ‘Parking for Tami Taylor Principle,’” the actress said, revealing it’s now located in the driveway of her home.

This isn't the first time the stars of "Friday Night Lights" have shot down reunion rumors. Plemmons and Chandler opened up to ET earlier this year in an exclusive interview.