'Coming 2 America' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

Eddie Murphy's upcoming movie "Coming 2 America" finally has a premiere plan.

The sequel to the beloved 1988 comedy will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, Amazon Studios announced on Friday.

The film, which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release. The studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a date.

“'Coming to America' was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

“We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite," she added.

The premise of the film, according to the press release, follows former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy), who is set to become King of Zamunda. However, during this time, he discovers he has a son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), whom he never knew about in America. Honoring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

