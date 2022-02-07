Columbus Short addresses domestic violence arrest

Columbus Short is opening up about being arrested for domestic violence.

The 39-year-old actor was arrested on Feb. 3 at 1 a.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to online records. Bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on bond.

A rep for the department confirmed to Fox News Digital that he was arrested for domestic violence and that his court date was set for June 6.

Short, who has faced domestic violence allegations in the past, took to social media to address the situation, sharing a link to an Instagram post that has since expired or been removed.

"Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not [an] abusive man nor am I on drugs but drinking alcohol makes my words unholy sometimes," he wrote alongside a video. "My wife and I are working on our marriage. The real work w/ @callmemrsshort #MyApologies."

"I know there's some stuff out here in the media again, arrested for felony domestic violence, but let me tell you what really happened," the "Scandal" actor said in the video.

"I asked my wife to leave the home due to my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn't have [done] and I scratched her hand," Short claimed. "Post-OJ, the police came here, detectives were here, it was a whole just ridiculous thing."

The actor insisted that authorities "had to make a decision" but didn't want to arrest him or his wife, Aida Abramyan.

"Based on that scratch, I went to jail," the actor said in the video, as re-shared by The Shade Room. "I'm sorry for anybody that I let down. I'm grinding, I'm working hard, but, my apologies."

TMZ reports that Short told authorities that his wife allegedly punched him in the face, though police found no such markings.

Per the outlet, Short was arrested for domestic violence back in 2018, pleaded no contest and spent 34 days behind bars.

A rep for Short did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.