©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Blac Chyna-Kardashians trial to begin closing arguments

Chyna alleges the family conspired to cast her as a violent abuser of her former fiancé Rob Kardashian to ruin her television career

Associated Press
close
Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday afternoon at a trial that pits former reality TV star Blac Chyna against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani rested the plaintiff’s case Thursday morning. Chyna is suing the four women, alleging they conspired to cast her as a violent abuser of her former fiancé Rob Kardashian to ruin her television career. 

Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled and ruin her reality TV career. 

Kris Jenner, left, and Corey Gamble appear at the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, "Rob &amp; Chyna," canceled and ruin her reality TV career.  (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kardashian attorney David G. Rhodes had already called his key witness, Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, out of order because of scheduling issues. On Thursday he declined to call any of the Kardashians back to the stand as defense witnesses as he suggested he would do when he skipped cross-examining them after each testified earlier in the trial.

Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. 

Television personalities Kris Jenner, from left, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York.  (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Before closing arguments began, Judge Gregory W. Alarcon dismissed a motion from Chyna’s attorney to allow Chyna to take the stand again because during her testimony she was upset after being shown a nude photo of herself that appeared in a restraining order she received against Rob Kardashian in 2017.

Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna. 

Kim Kardashian appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday, April 26, 2022, that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna.  (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Kardashians’ attorney showed her the document with the photo during his questioning of her. The judge said both sides agreed to all the exhibits, including the restraining order, before the trial.

Ciani said she didn’t agree to it in that form.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

"I emphatically insisted that the naked photo not be presented to the plaintiff," she said.

The photo is central to another trial that will begin soon after this one concludes. Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian over it, alleging he posted it online out of retribution.

Corey Gamble, left, and Kris Jenner appear at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, "Rob & Chyna," canceled and ruin her reality TV career.

Corey Gamble, left, and Kris Jenner appear at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York on Nov. 6, 2019. Gamble testified Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner alleging they conspired to get her show, "Rob &amp; Chyna," canceled and ruin her reality TV career. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were in the front row of the courtroom Thursday. Kim Kardashian was absent after attending most of the nine-day trial.

Alarcon began reading the jury instructions in the case late Thursday morning. Closing arguments were expected to begin, and be completed, in the afternoon.

