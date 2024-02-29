Classic Dr. Seuss stories you and your child can read and watch

Generations of children have enjoyed the imaginative stories created by Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

With over 60 books penned by the author throughout his lifetime, many have been refashioned into popular movies featuring Hollywood A-listers.

These four classic Dr. Seuss books are perfect for reading to children. After you've gotten them excited about reading, together, tune into these subsequent films with the same titles.

8 TIMELESS CHAPTER BOOKS YOU AND YOUR YOUNG READER WILL ENJOY

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was originally written in 1957 and has been adapted to film three times.

The first movie version of this book was an animated TV special released in 1966. Nearly 40 years later, in 2000, a live-action version of the book was introduced to audiences. In this rendition of the classic story, comedian and American actor Jim Carrey steps into the role of the grouchy Grinch.

The Grinch hates Christmas and goes to extreme measures to take holiday happiness from the festive Whos of Whoville. This movie was well-received and continues to be a Christmas classic enjoyed by families year after year. Take note that there are a few parts of the movie that could be seen as scary for young viewers.

Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor, Molly Shannon, Bryce Dallas Howard and other actors also star in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss book.

10 CLASSIC KIDS BOOKS FROM DECADES AGO THAT BOTH YOU AND YOUR CHILDREN CAN ENJOY

In 2018, another animated version of the film featuring British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was released. Cumberbatch voices the beloved character, the Grinch, in this film. Rashida Jones, Mindy Sterling, Pharrell Williams, Kenan Thompson and other actors also voice parts for the movie.

The live-action version of "The Cat in the Hat" featured Mike Myers as the playful, yet troublesome main character. The film's cast also includes Kelly Preston, Alec Baldwin, Dakota Fanning and Spencer Breslin.

The 1957 book follows two young bored siblings who are visited by a mysterious and entertaining talking cat while their mother is away.

While the movie follows the same basic premise, there are significant changes between the book and the movie.

Be mindful that there are jokes dusted throughout that may not be appropriate for very young children.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carrey returned to the world of Seuss in 2008 for an animated voice role in "Horton Hears A Who!"

Steve Carell, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Amy Poehler and other actors also voice characters in this film.

This movie is based on the 1954 book about a sweet elephant named Horton. The adoring animal stumbles upon a small speck that happens to be the home of the tiny people of Whoville. Horton devotes himself to keeping the people of Whoville safe, even though no other animals believe that anyone actually lives on the speck.

Throughout both the book and the movie, Horton shares the message, "A person's a person, no matter how small."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Lorax" Dr. Seuss story revolves around an underlying message of environmental protection.

The Lorax, who "speaks for the trees," is voiced by American actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito. The young boy, Ted, who learns of the mystical Lorax is voiced by Zac Efron. Taylor Swift, Betty White, Ed Helms, Rob Riggle and other actors also voice characters in this tilm.

The Lorax story, in an endearing and light-hearted way, shares the importance of protecting the environment and appreciating nature.