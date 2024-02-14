8 timeless chapter books you and your young reader will enjoy

If you're in search of chapter books to read with your young children, look no further than your own childhood boxes.

You can begin reading your chapter books aloud to your children as early as preschool. Chapter books are ideal for ages 6-10. However, children should be expected to read them on their own beginning around age 7.

Various chapter books from the past have become timeless classics and have been passed down generation to generation. Often, parents enjoy reading their favorite chapter books from childhood to their own children.

Picking up a decades-old book for your children will allow you the opportunity to fall in love with the stories and characters all over again. This time, though, you'll see the story through your children's eyes.

This guide reveals eight classic chapter books you can read with your child.

The "Magic Tree House" book collection is a classic, and there are over 30 books in the series.

The series follows young siblings Jack and Annie on their wild adventures back in time, around the globe and even to outer space.

The source of Jack and Annie's powers to teleport to extravagant locations and time periods, is, of course, their treehouse.

Upward of 60 million Scholastic readers have enjoyed the lovable and silly book series by Barbara Park, first published in 1992. The series is a New York Times bestselling chapter book.

Since the very first book, "Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus," the spunky "almost 6-year-old" Junie B. has maintained herself as a beloved character among young readers.

There are 28 core books in this series. Each one is told from the perspective of young Jones as she navigates through school and relationships with friends, family and authoritative figures.

Amelia Bedelia takes everything literally, hilariously causing trouble when asked to complete tasks.

Tasks like stripping the bed or drawing the drapes wind up becoming an art project rather than household chores for the character. Bedelia is known for doing things literally.

Author Peggy Parish wrote the books from 1963 up until her death in 1988. Her nephew continued on with the series, and took over writing responsibilities in 1995.

The first set of books introduces Amelia Bedelia as an adult housemaid, while the newer books feature an even younger version of the character.

More than 190 million print copies of the "The Baby-Sitters Club" series by Ann M. Martin have been sold.

These books, also referred to as BSC, are about four best friends who endure wild experiences after creating a babysitters club together. The original four members were Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, and Stacey McGill. However, new members of the BSC join in later books.

The books were published between 1986 and 2000 and still maintain their best-seller status today.

Author Jeff Kinney took a unique storytelling perspective with "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." The series is written in the form of a diary, filled with stories and doodles by main character Greg Humphry.

There are 17 books in the series that are roughly based on the author's own childhood, according to the series' website.

The first of the humorous books was published in 2007.

In 2009, Rachel Renne Russell published the first book of a similar series called "Dork Diaries." The books are formatted similarly to "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" but are told from the perspective of female character Nikki Maxwell.

The story told of "Charlotte's Web" has been one adored by generations of readers since it was first published in 1952.

The book by E.B. White tells of the friendship that forms between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte.

The novel was later made into a movie, aptly titled "Charlotte's Web," in 1973. The animated film stars Debbie Reynolds, Henry Gibson, and Paul Lynde.

Another adaptation was released to audiences in 2006. The film stars American actresses Dakota Fanning and Julia Roberts and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. The movie also features Hollywood elites Robert Redford and Steve Buscemi.

Sophie knows giants to be cruel, scary monsters. When she is plucked out of her bed by one in the middle of the night, the giant she encounters is not who or what she expected.

The young orphan is brought face to face with the BFG, or big friendly giant, who doesn't possess the dark qualities she would expect from the creature.

British author Roald Dahl published many children's books through his writing career. "Matilda," "James and the Giant Peach," and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" are just a few books by Dahl. Each of the three were also made into films.

The eight-book "Ramona" series centers around the young Ramona Quimbly as she handles common situations a young child would like older siblings and starting school.

The character written by Beverly Cleary was first introduced in the 1995 book "Beezus and Ramona." The final book of the series, "Ramona's World," was released in 1999.

