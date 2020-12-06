Chuck Wicks introduces newborn son Tucker to fans: ‘He’s as healthy as an Ox’

Chuck Wicks is officially a dad.

The 41-year-old country singer introduced his newborn son, Tucker Elliott, to his Instagram followers on Saturday.

Wicks provided a teaser a day before his announcement, which showed his wife Kasi Williams Morstad in a hospital bed pre-baby.

“Well, things are getting real here. The water has broke,” Wicks said in a brief video clip. “We see all your posts and DMs and the love and the text messages, so thank you, but it’s about to get real… So, we’re going to go sign off and focus on this one.”

Wicks returned on Saturday with a picture of him and Morstad smiling alongside their sleeping newborn.

“Well.... he’s HERE!!!!! Meet Tucker Elliott Wicks!!! @kasirosa and I are beside ourselves with so much joy and love for our baby boy!!! Thank you for giving us a minute to get a picture out to ya,” Wicks wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “He was born at 2:30pm yesterday on December 4th and he’s as healthy as an Ox!! The feelings that are going through me having a son and holding him for the first time skin to skin yesterday... well.... I just lost it.”

Wicks also took a moment to thank his fans and followers who have been supportive through their in vitro fertilization journey.

“We won’t be stingy with pics and videos of Little Tucker,” he continued. “It was pretty nice having about 16 hours with Tucker alone just me and mama! We just got home and the family is meeting him for the first time.”

The couple’s famous friends were quick to congratulate them about their bundle of joy.

“Thrilled for you guys,” commented Country Music Television host and correspondent Katie Cook.

“Wonderful,” shared actor Charles Esten. “Congratulations to your beautiful family!!!”

“Congratulations!! Tucker is perfect!” Wrote Taylor Mills Young, wife to country star Brett Young.

Tucker was born weighing 8 pounds and 13 ounces, according to People magazine.