Christina Milian: Nipple piercing 'worse than childbirth'

Christina Milian is Keeping Up with the Kardashians when it comes to sharing scantily-clad moments on national television.

During the premiere of her reality show Turned Up, the 33-year-old R&B star screams in pain as she gets her nipple pierced. "Getting my nipple pierced was definitely worse than childbirth," she claims. "It was quicker though. Childbirth, 19 hours; piercing, two seconds."

PHOTOS: Stars In Their Underwear

Christina gave birth to her daughter Violet on February 26, 2010, and announced her separation from her baby's daddy, The Dream, a few months later.

She wasn't the only one in her family to have something done at the tattoo parlor. Her mother Carmen Milian, who's referred to as "G," gets inked as a present from her daughter.

NEWS: Lena Dunham Flashes Breasts Wearing Only Nipple Pasties

Check out the cringe-worthy moment when Christina gets her piercing, and let us know: Could the Milian family be the next Kardashians of reality TV?

WATCH: Four4Four: Sex on TV out of control?