Christina Anstead changes her name on Instagram amid divorce from Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead is going back to her roots.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, who is 37, made a subtle switch on Instagram, reverting back to her maiden name Christina Haack amid her divorce from Ant Anstead.

However, the handle for the HGTV star's account still bears the last name of her estranged second husband.

Christina's personal life has undergone many changes since September, when she first announced on the social media platform that she and Anstead had made the "difficult decision" to end their marriage.

Earlier this month, the "Flip or Flop" co-host showcased a new Maya Angelou-inspired tattoo that reads "Still I Rise" in black cursive down the middle of her back. She also has showed off an adorable addition to her family: a new Rottweiler puppy. Ant, meanwhile, has been outspoken about the split, recently revealing that a separation was not what he wanted.

"I think everybody knows this was not my decision," Ant previously told People magazine. "It really hit me hard."

Christina, meanwhile, has been "doing great" while navigating the split, so said her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, this month. The exes still serve as co-hosts of their hit HGTV show "Flip or Flop."

It appears Christina and Tarek have mastered co-parenting their two children -- daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. She and Ant also are also sharing time with their 16-month-old son Hudson. Over the weekend, Christina shared a selfie with little Hudson in what appears to be a hot tub.

"Cold weather spa days are the best days," the TV personality captioned the pic.

Just ahead of the new year, Christina announced she'd be taking a step back from Instagram in order to "be present" with her loved ones over the holidays.

She was also hit with criticism shortly before when social media trolls claimed she was an "absent mother."

"When I get told 'you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' - smh (shake my head)," Christina reacted at the time. "Wake up people. I hardly post anymore...and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who's a better parent. f that."

Christina argued that the lack of photographic proof of her time spent with her children doesn't warrant the accusations she's receiving.

"It means the opposite - I am with them - I'm present," she said. "So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being - when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I've been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling - some of us are just better at 'masking' it."

Christina and Ant began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.