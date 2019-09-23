Christie Brinkley gives update on 'DWTS' injury

Christie Brinkley is on the road to recovery.

The 65-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share an update with her followers on her "Dancing with the Stars" injury, which left her with a broken arm.

In one video, Brinkley is seen getting fitted for a removable cast so she can start physical therapy.

In a separate video, she showed her followers that the stitches from her surgery are out.

"And the scar is an L maybe I'll add the O V E in a tattoo," Brinkley captioned the clip.

In an emotional interview with People last week, Brinkley cried as she recalled the "devastating" moments that ultimately resulted in the injury.

“The second I landed, I felt the shards in my arm,” Brinkley shared. “Like, I literally felt it in my wrist, and I just instantly looked up and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I broke my arm.'”

“There’s a little bone at the thumb that usually posts one way. Mine was in the opposite direction," she explained. "Then there was bone, just it, it was just shattered into a thousand little pieces, just a million of little pieces.”

Hours before the Season 28 premiere on September 16, Brinkley revealed she was done with the ABC competition series, explaining on "Good Morning America" that she broke her arm during rehearsals and needed to undergo surgery.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing With the Stars' this season," Brinkley said in a statement on "GMA."

Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook -- who is also a Sports Illustrated model like her famous mom -- is competing instead.

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom. I just want to make her happy and make her proud," she said. "She loved doing this. She loves dancing and she loves performing, and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report