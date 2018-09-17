Chrissy Teigen falls, bruises leg the day before the 2018 Emmy Awards

Let’s hope Chrissy Teigen has got some cover up!

The 32-year-old model and cookbook author took to social media on Sunday night to share the aftermath of a painful fall.

“Ughh, I just fell down the stairs. It’s Emmys tomorrow,” Teigen says, showing off a massive bruise on her leg.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has had a snafu ahead of a major award show. In 2017, she shared a photo of her green fingers, writing, “I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and GRAMMYs are tomorrow. I’ve tried everything, please help.”

Bruise or no bruise, there’s no doubt Teigen will be there to support her man.

Teigen is joining her husband, John Legend, at the annual awards show, where he is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Jesus Christ in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. "

Legend has already earned an EGOT, after winning big at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Legend told ET’s Courtney Tezeno right after his win. “It’s something I never even thought about when I started my career."