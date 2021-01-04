Chris Rock says he plans on getting coronavirus vaccine: 'Can't wait'

Chris Rock revealed he "can't wait" to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available to him.

The 55-year-old comedian told CBS' Gayle King that he's not really worried about how they are made, just that they work on the public.

"Let me put it this way: Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," he reasoned. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."

The Brooklyn native spoke about how he's used the pandemic to really dive deep into therapy and address some issues in his past.

CHRIS ROCK CALLS ON JOE BIDEN TO CREATE 'SUPREME COURT OF SCIENCE' TO HANDLE ANY CRISIS LIKE THE CORONAVIRUS

"You have to tell the truth [in therapy]," Rock said. "Sometimes I wasn't kind, and sometimes I wasn't listening. Sometimes I was selfish. And ultimately, who do you want to be? On the outside, it looks like I'm this daring person, but, boy, can I play it safe. I need to jump in the pool a little bit."

He told King he spends about seven hours a week talking to a professional.

"People get better and people change," Rock explained. "Right now, we're going through this thing where we're punishing people for thinking and feeling and saying things 20, 30 years ago. Do you know how easy it would be for me in one of my specials to name a name, or show a picture of someone and say, 'This person called me (expletive)' and ruin someone's life? ... I'm going to hope that what they did to me shames them in some way and they teach their kids better. That's my wish for them."

CHRIS ROCK REVEALS LEARNING DISORDER THAT AFFECTS HOW HE COMMUNICATES

The divorcee has previously gotten honest about his porn addiction and cheating on his wife in his Netflix comedy special "Tamborine."

The streaming service is releasing an extended version of the Grammy-nominated 2018 special on Jan. 12, which features "searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics."

Rock told King about an encounter he had with law enforcement a few years ago, arguing that in some jobs you can't have "bad apples."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some jobs, you have to be totally accountable," he said. "You have to have a zero-tolerance for any shenanigans. Most of my dealings with the police are good. But ... a couple of years ago there was a cop who was like, 'What are you driving around here for? You don't live around here, do you?' And I'm looking at him like, 'You don't live around here.'"