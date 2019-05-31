Chris Evans pokes fun at himself with first-ever headshot

Chris Evans is throwing it back to his early acting days.

On Thursday, the “Avengers: Endgame” star shared a photo of his first-ever headshot, which features Evans rocking a black tee and one earring as he smiles for the camera.

Alongside the snap, the 37-year-old actor poked fun at himself in the caption, writing: "First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a d--khead. #TBT."

The star's throwback pic was immediately met with reactions from the Twitterverse including celebrities.

"Hah! aims for d--khead, lands Capn America," teased "The Flash" and "Dawson's Creek" alum John Wesley Shipp.

"Earring is a whole mood," wrote singer Halsey.

Evans has come a long way since his first headshot, starring in a handful of movies, but of course, he's widely known for playing Captain America.

The actor has played the character since 2011, appearing in seven installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He bid farewell to Cap aka Steve Rogers in "Avengers: Endgame" last month.