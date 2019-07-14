Expand / Collapse search
Chloë Grace Moretz's alleged stalker skates by on actual stalking charge: report

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Chloë Grace Moretz's alleged stalker is facing several criminal charges, but stalking won't be one of them.

TMZ reports that Justin Alexander Behr was hit with four charges of trespassing for alleged incidents on June 30 and July 1, but won't be charged with felony stalking.

Earlier this month, a judge granted Moretz a restraining order against 18-year-old Behr after he reportedly trespassed on her family's Los Angeles property twice in less than 24 hours.

CHLOE GRACE MORETZ SAID MALE CO-STAR TOLD HER SHE'S 'TOO BIG'

Moretz's brother, Brandon, went to police after the incidents to obtain a temporary restraining order against Behr.

Behr reportedly banged on the front door and asked if the "Let Me In" actress was home.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills. A judge granted Moretz a restraining order against an 18-year-old man who allegedly trespassed on her family's property twice in less than 24 hours.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills. A judge granted Moretz a restraining order against an 18-year-old man who allegedly trespassed on her family's property twice in less than 24 hours. (Getty)

Brandon alleged that Behr scaled their private gate and banged on the windows and doors of the family's home last Sunday.

The actress' family called the police, who arrested Behr — only for the troubled trespasser to return less than a day later.

For his second arrest, Behr's bail reportedly shot up from $1,000 the first time to $150,000.

