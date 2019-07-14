Chloë Grace Moretz's alleged stalker skates by on actual stalking charge: report

Chloë Grace Moretz's alleged stalker is facing several criminal charges, but stalking won't be one of them.

TMZ reports that Justin Alexander Behr was hit with four charges of trespassing for alleged incidents on June 30 and July 1, but won't be charged with felony stalking.

Earlier this month, a judge granted Moretz a restraining order against 18-year-old Behr after he reportedly trespassed on her family's Los Angeles property twice in less than 24 hours.

Moretz's brother, Brandon, went to police after the incidents to obtain a temporary restraining order against Behr.

Behr reportedly banged on the front door and asked if the "Let Me In" actress was home.

Brandon alleged that Behr scaled their private gate and banged on the windows and doors of the family's home last Sunday.

The actress' family called the police, who arrested Behr — only for the troubled trespasser to return less than a day later.

For his second arrest, Behr's bail reportedly shot up from $1,000 the first time to $150,000.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.