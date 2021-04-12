Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Chip and Joanna Gaines buy historic Waco newspaper building for Magnolia headquarters

The former HGTV hosts will move their new HQ into the Waco Tribune-Herald building

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have another fixer-upper on their hands – a three-story building they’ll renovate for their new Magnolia lifestyle brand headquarters in downtown Waco, Texas.

The former HGTV hosts of "Fixer Upper," who will launch their Discovery-owned network, Magnolia, this July, will move their new HQ into The Waco Tribune-Herald building, at 900 Franklin Avenue, FOX 44 Waco News reported.

 Chip and Joanna Gaines.  (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

 Chip and Joanna Gaines.  (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

The historic headquarters will reportedly be turned into an office space, production studio, test kitchen and warehouse and have the capability to employ more than 200 people. The project will cost more than $13 million to redevelop is close to Magnolia Market at the Silos, the duo’s shopping complex in downtown Waco, and their soon-to-be hotel, FOX 44 reported.

JOANNA GAINES OPENS UP ABOUT RACISM HER KOREAN MOTHER EXPERIENCED 

The new Magnolia HQ was home to the Tribune-Herald newspaper for 70 years and its staffers will move into a new building downtown, according to the Dallas Morning News. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network will dive into all things DIY – including home, garden, food and wellness. The home renovation husband-and-wife team last year said their new network will feature a reality show and a cooking show with Gaines reported to be hosting.  