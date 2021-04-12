Chip and Joanna Gaines buy historic Waco newspaper building for Magnolia headquarters

Chip and Joanna Gaines have another fixer-upper on their hands – a three-story building they’ll renovate for their new Magnolia lifestyle brand headquarters in downtown Waco, Texas.

The former HGTV hosts of "Fixer Upper," who will launch their Discovery-owned network, Magnolia, this July, will move their new HQ into The Waco Tribune-Herald building, at 900 Franklin Avenue, FOX 44 Waco News reported.

The historic headquarters will reportedly be turned into an office space, production studio, test kitchen and warehouse and have the capability to employ more than 200 people. The project will cost more than $13 million to redevelop is close to Magnolia Market at the Silos, the duo’s shopping complex in downtown Waco, and their soon-to-be hotel, FOX 44 reported.

The new Magnolia HQ was home to the Tribune-Herald newspaper for 70 years and its staffers will move into a new building downtown, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network will dive into all things DIY – including home, garden, food and wellness. The home renovation husband-and-wife team last year said their new network will feature a reality show and a cooking show with Gaines reported to be hosting.