Chip and Joanna Gaines
Published

Chip and Joanna Gaines open new food truck at Magnolia Market: report

Maggie’s Sweet Shoppe sells $4 mini fried pies

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Magnolia Market at the Silos just got a sweet new addition.

The Waco, Texas, shopping complex founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, reportedly has a new food truck

According to Eater Dallas, the new establishment is called Maggie’s Sweet Shoppe and it sells fried mini pies and gourmet sodas.

Maggie’s sells six flavors of pies including lemon blueberry, brown sugar maple, sugar cookie, chocolate, sopapilla and strawberry, Austin CultureMap reported.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are pictured in  2017. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The hand-held pies cost $4 each and can be topped with vanilla ice cream for $2 more, according to Eater.

Meanwhile, Maggie’s is also offering nine flavors of hand-crafted sodas, according to Austin CultureMap. Each soda costs $3 and comes in flavors such as "Drive-in Movie" -- which includes Coke or Diet Coke, vanilla cherry and lime -- and "Sock Hop" -- which has sparkling soda, strawberry and lemon flavoring, the website reported.

Maggie’s joins the ranks of several other food trucks and stands in Magnolia Market including grilled cheese food truck Cheddar Box and pizza truck 900 Degrees Pizzeria, according to the Magnolia Market website.

Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas, just got a new food truck that sells hand-held fried pies for $4. (iStock)

Though Maggie’s isn’t currently listed on the website, it is likely to have the same hours as the other food trucks. According to the website, the food trucks operate between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Maggie’s isn’t the only new addition to the Gaines brand. Earlier this month, the "Fixer Upper" stars purchased the historic Waco Tribune-Herald building in downtown Waco for Magnolia’s new headquarters.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.