Chip and Joanna Gaines open new food truck at Magnolia Market: report

Magnolia Market at the Silos just got a sweet new addition.

The Waco, Texas, shopping complex founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, reportedly has a new food truck.

According to Eater Dallas, the new establishment is called Maggie’s Sweet Shoppe and it sells fried mini pies and gourmet sodas.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES BUY HISTORIC WACO NEWSPAPER BUILDING FOR MAGNOLIA HEADQUARTERS

Maggie’s sells six flavors of pies including lemon blueberry, brown sugar maple, sugar cookie, chocolate, sopapilla and strawberry, Austin CultureMap reported.

The hand-held pies cost $4 each and can be topped with vanilla ice cream for $2 more, according to Eater.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Maggie’s is also offering nine flavors of hand-crafted sodas, according to Austin CultureMap. Each soda costs $3 and comes in flavors such as "Drive-in Movie" -- which includes Coke or Diet Coke, vanilla cherry and lime -- and "Sock Hop" -- which has sparkling soda, strawberry and lemon flavoring, the website reported.

JOANNA GAINES RELEASING ‘PERFECT’ BISCUIT DOUGH ONLINE NATIONWIDE: REPORT

Maggie’s joins the ranks of several other food trucks and stands in Magnolia Market including grilled cheese food truck Cheddar Box and pizza truck 900 Degrees Pizzeria, according to the Magnolia Market website.

Though Maggie’s isn’t currently listed on the website, it is likely to have the same hours as the other food trucks. According to the website, the food trucks operate between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Maggie’s isn’t the only new addition to the Gaines brand. Earlier this month, the "Fixer Upper" stars purchased the historic Waco Tribune-Herald building in downtown Waco for Magnolia’s new headquarters.